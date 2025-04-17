QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SNCY
Tornare a Azioni

SNCY: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc

12.62 USD 0.58 (4.39%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SNCY ha avuto una variazione del -4.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.58 e ad un massimo di 13.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNCY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.58 13.20
Intervallo Annuale
8.10 18.59
Chiusura Precedente
13.20
Apertura
13.20
Bid
12.62
Ask
12.92
Minimo
12.58
Massimo
13.20
Volume
2.252 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.39%
Variazione Mensile
-2.02%
Variazione Semestrale
3.61%
Variazione Annuale
12.58%
20 settembre, sabato