SNCY: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc
12.79 USD 0.41 (3.11%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SNCY hat sich für heute um -3.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
12.65 13.20
Jahresspanne
8.10 18.59
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 13.20
- Eröffnung
- 13.20
- Bid
- 12.79
- Ask
- 13.09
- Tief
- 12.65
- Hoch
- 13.20
- Volumen
- 803
- Tagesänderung
- -3.11%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.70%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 5.01%
- Jahresänderung
- 14.09%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K