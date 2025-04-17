通貨 / SNCY
SNCY: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc
13.20 USD 0.57 (4.51%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SNCYの今日の為替レートは、4.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.63の安値と13.23の高値で取引されました。
Sun Country Airlines Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
12.63 13.23
1年のレンジ
8.10 18.59
- 以前の終値
- 12.63
- 始値
- 12.82
- 買値
- 13.20
- 買値
- 13.50
- 安値
- 12.63
- 高値
- 13.23
- 出来高
- 2.616 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.37%
- 1年の変化
- 17.75%
