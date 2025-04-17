クォートセクション
通貨 / SNCY
SNCY: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc

13.20 USD 0.57 (4.51%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SNCYの今日の為替レートは、4.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.63の安値と13.23の高値で取引されました。

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.63 13.23
1年のレンジ
8.10 18.59
以前の終値
12.63
始値
12.82
買値
13.20
買値
13.50
安値
12.63
高値
13.23
出来高
2.616 K
1日の変化
4.51%
1ヶ月の変化
2.48%
6ヶ月の変化
8.37%
1年の変化
17.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K