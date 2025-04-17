货币 / SNCY
SNCY: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc
13.10 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SNCY汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点12.87和高点13.30进行交易。
关注Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SNCY新闻
日范围
12.87 13.30
年范围
8.10 18.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.10
- 开盘价
- 13.20
- 卖价
- 13.10
- 买价
- 13.40
- 最低价
- 12.87
- 最高价
- 13.30
- 交易量
- 1.603 K
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 1.71%
- 6个月变化
- 7.55%
- 年变化
- 16.86%
