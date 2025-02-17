Moedas / SNAL
SNAL: Snail Inc - Class A
1.00 USD 0.07 (7.53%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SNAL para hoje mudou para 7.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.95 e o mais alto foi 1.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Snail Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SNAL Notícias
- Snail stock price target lowered to $3.50 from $4 at Noble Capital
- Snail, Inc. (SNAL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Snail Inc. misses Q2 2025 forecasts, stock rises post-earnings
- Snail Reports 18% Bookings Jump in Q2
- Live Nation (LYV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Snail enters at-the-market offering agreement for up to $4.5 million
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Snail establishes subsidiary for USD-backed stablecoin project
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent to Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Snail stock soars after company explores stablecoin initiative
- Snail games explores stablecoin development in gaming industry
- ARK Demonstrates Robust June Momentum as Snail Games Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and Prepares for Aquatica DLC Launch
- Snail Games Celebrates ARK Franchise’s 10-Year Anniversary with New Content and Global Community Events
- Snail, Inc. to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Conference on June 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET
- Snail, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Snail, Inc. (SNAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Snail Inc.: A Financial Survival Game With The ARK Franchise (NASDAQ:SNAL)
Faixa diária
0.95 1.02
Faixa anual
0.64 3.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.93
- Open
- 0.96
- Bid
- 1.00
- Ask
- 1.30
- Low
- 0.95
- High
- 1.02
- Volume
- 122
- Mudança diária
- 7.53%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.28%
- Mudança anual
- 33.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh