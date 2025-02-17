クォートセクション
通貨 / SNAL
SNAL: Snail Inc - Class A

1.00 USD 0.07 (7.53%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SNALの今日の為替レートは、7.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.95の安値と1.02の高値で取引されました。

Snail Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

SNAL News

1日のレンジ
0.95 1.02
1年のレンジ
0.64 3.43
以前の終値
0.93
始値
0.96
買値
1.00
買値
1.30
安値
0.95
高値
1.02
出来高
122
1日の変化
7.53%
1ヶ月の変化
11.11%
6ヶ月の変化
16.28%
1年の変化
33.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K