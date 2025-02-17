通貨 / SNAL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SNAL: Snail Inc - Class A
1.00 USD 0.07 (7.53%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SNALの今日の為替レートは、7.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.95の安値と1.02の高値で取引されました。
Snail Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNAL News
- Snail stock price target lowered to $3.50 from $4 at Noble Capital
- Snail, Inc. (SNAL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Snail Inc. misses Q2 2025 forecasts, stock rises post-earnings
- Snail Reports 18% Bookings Jump in Q2
- Live Nation (LYV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Snail enters at-the-market offering agreement for up to $4.5 million
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Snail establishes subsidiary for USD-backed stablecoin project
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent to Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Snail stock soars after company explores stablecoin initiative
- Snail games explores stablecoin development in gaming industry
- ARK Demonstrates Robust June Momentum as Snail Games Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and Prepares for Aquatica DLC Launch
- Snail Games Celebrates ARK Franchise’s 10-Year Anniversary with New Content and Global Community Events
- Snail, Inc. to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Conference on June 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET
- Snail, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Snail, Inc. (SNAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Snail Inc.: A Financial Survival Game With The ARK Franchise (NASDAQ:SNAL)
1日のレンジ
0.95 1.02
1年のレンジ
0.64 3.43
- 以前の終値
- 0.93
- 始値
- 0.96
- 買値
- 1.00
- 買値
- 1.30
- 安値
- 0.95
- 高値
- 1.02
- 出来高
- 122
- 1日の変化
- 7.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.28%
- 1年の変化
- 33.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K