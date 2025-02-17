货币 / SNAL
SNAL: Snail Inc - Class A
0.93 USD 0.01 (1.06%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SNAL汇率已更改-1.06%。当日，交易品种以低点0.93和高点1.03进行交易。
关注Snail Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
0.93 1.03
年范围
0.64 3.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.94
- 开盘价
- 0.94
- 卖价
- 0.93
- 买价
- 1.23
- 最低价
- 0.93
- 最高价
- 1.03
- 交易量
- 179
- 日变化
- -1.06%
- 月变化
- 3.33%
- 6个月变化
- 8.14%
- 年变化
- 24.00%
