통화 / SNAL
SNAL: Snail Inc - Class A
1.07 USD 0.07 (7.00%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SNAL 환율이 오늘 7.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.94이고 고가는 1.08이었습니다.
Snail Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNAL News
- Snail stock price target lowered to $3.50 from $4 at Noble Capital
- Snail, Inc. (SNAL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Snail Inc. misses Q2 2025 forecasts, stock rises post-earnings
- Snail Reports 18% Bookings Jump in Q2
- Live Nation (LYV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Snail enters at-the-market offering agreement for up to $4.5 million
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Snail establishes subsidiary for USD-backed stablecoin project
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent to Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Snail stock soars after company explores stablecoin initiative
- Snail games explores stablecoin development in gaming industry
- ARK Demonstrates Robust June Momentum as Snail Games Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and Prepares for Aquatica DLC Launch
- Snail Games Celebrates ARK Franchise’s 10-Year Anniversary with New Content and Global Community Events
- Snail, Inc. to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Conference on June 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET
- Snail, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Snail, Inc. (SNAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Snail Inc.: A Financial Survival Game With The ARK Franchise (NASDAQ:SNAL)
일일 변동 비율
0.94 1.08
년간 변동
0.64 3.43
- 이전 종가
- 1.00
- 시가
- 0.96
- Bid
- 1.07
- Ask
- 1.37
- 저가
- 0.94
- 고가
- 1.08
- 볼륨
- 391
- 일일 변동
- 7.00%
- 월 변동
- 18.89%
- 6개월 변동
- 24.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 42.67%
20 9월, 토요일