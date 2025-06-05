Moedas / SMWB
SMWB: Similarweb Ltd
9.91 USD 0.18 (1.85%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SMWB para hoje mudou para 1.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.68 e o mais alto foi 10.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Similarweb Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SMWB Notícias
- Similarweb mantém classificação de "Market Outperform" pelo Citizens JMP
- Similarweb stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by Citizens JMP
- Similarweb stock price target raised to $14 by Oppenheimer on strong AI demand
- Similarweb stock jumps 19% as Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating
- Similarweb stock jumps after JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating
- Similarweb soars as Q2 earnings beat expectations
Faixa diária
9.68 10.12
Faixa anual
6.36 17.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.73
- Open
- 9.84
- Bid
- 9.91
- Ask
- 10.21
- Low
- 9.68
- High
- 10.12
- Volume
- 302
- Mudança diária
- 1.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.41%
- Mudança anual
- 12.10%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh