SMWB: Similarweb Ltd

9.68 USD 0.18 (1.83%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SMWB ha avuto una variazione del -1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.63 e ad un massimo di 10.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Similarweb Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.63 10.04
Intervallo Annuale
6.36 17.64
Chiusura Precedente
9.86
Apertura
10.02
Bid
9.68
Ask
9.98
Minimo
9.63
Massimo
10.04
Volume
425
Variazione giornaliera
-1.83%
Variazione Mensile
3.97%
Variazione Semestrale
17.62%
Variazione Annuale
9.50%
20 settembre, sabato