Valute / SMWB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SMWB: Similarweb Ltd
9.68 USD 0.18 (1.83%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SMWB ha avuto una variazione del -1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.63 e ad un massimo di 10.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Similarweb Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMWB News
- Similarweb: rating confermato a Market Outperform da Citizens JMP
- Similarweb stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by Citizens JMP
- SimilarWeb stock falls after CFO Jason Schwartz announces departure
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- BofA downgrades Monday.com on AI-driven hit to search traffic
- 3 Small Cap Stocks with Strong Buy Ratings and Big Upside Ahead - TipRanks.com
- Similarweb stock price target raised to $14 by Oppenheimer on strong AI demand
- Similarweb stock jumps 19% as Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating
- Similarweb stock jumps after JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating
- Similarweb soars as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- SimilarWeb earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Perion Network (PERI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- DHI Group (DHX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- AI infrastructure company fal raises $125 million, valuing company at $1.5 billion
- Sanmina (SANM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Carvana stock discounting returns to normal after tariff scare, BTIG says
- Etsy stock price target raised to $53 by JPMorgan on app growth
- Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Europeans seek ’digital sovereignty’ as US tech firms embrace Trump
- Europeans seek ’digital sovereignty’ as US tech firms embrace Trump
- New Data Shows that ChatGPT Is Impacting Google’s (GOOGL) Search Dominance - TipRanks.com
- JPMorgan maintains overweight rating on Chewy stock
- Jefferies downgrades Chewy on valuation concerns, sees limited upside
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.63 10.04
Intervallo Annuale
6.36 17.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.86
- Apertura
- 10.02
- Bid
- 9.68
- Ask
- 9.98
- Minimo
- 9.63
- Massimo
- 10.04
- Volume
- 425
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.50%
20 settembre, sabato