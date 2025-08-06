Moedas / SLF
SLF: Sun Life Financial Inc
59.46 USD 0.42 (0.71%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SLF para hoje mudou para 0.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 58.65 e o mais alto foi 59.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sun Life Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
58.65 59.64
Faixa anual
52.44 66.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 59.04
- Open
- 59.02
- Bid
- 59.46
- Ask
- 59.76
- Low
- 58.65
- High
- 59.64
- Volume
- 309
- Mudança diária
- 0.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.13%
- Mudança anual
- 2.55%
