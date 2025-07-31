Currencies / SLF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SLF: Sun Life Financial Inc
58.81 USD 0.89 (1.49%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLF exchange rate has changed by -1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.57 and at a high of 59.59.
Follow Sun Life Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLF News
- Reinsurance Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Voya Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Sun Life (SLF) Could Be a Great Choice
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF:CA) Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Transcript
- SLF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF:CA) Presents At 2025 Scotiabank Financials Summit Transcript
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Brighthouse Financial Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Reinsurance Group Stock Plunges 11.1% YTD: How Should You Play?
- Why Sun Life (SLF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Sun Life (SLF) Loses 9.4% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- SLF Rallies 18% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Sun Life Financial: Sell-Off Creates Attractive Entry Point (NYSE:SLF)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.01%
- Earnings call transcript: Sun Life Financial Q2 2025 exceeds EPS expectations, stock dips
- Sun Life shares fall as Medicaid uncertainty prompts US dental forecast revision
- Sun Life Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Sun Life Q2 2025 presentation slides: Modest growth amid mixed segment performance
- Sun Life (SLF) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Manulife shares fall after earnings miss due to US weakness
- MFC vs. SLF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Primerica (PRI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sun Life (SLF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Scotiabank resumes Sun Life Financial stock coverage with Sector Perform
Daily Range
58.57 59.59
Year Range
52.44 66.81
- Previous Close
- 59.70
- Open
- 59.59
- Bid
- 58.81
- Ask
- 59.11
- Low
- 58.57
- High
- 59.59
- Volume
- 636
- Daily Change
- -1.49%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.99%
- Year Change
- 1.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev