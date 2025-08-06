Währungen / SLF
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SLF: Sun Life Financial Inc
60.09 USD 0.63 (1.06%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SLF hat sich für heute um 1.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sun Life Financial Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLF News
- Reinsurance Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Voya Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Sun Life (SLF) Could Be a Great Choice
- IAG-Aktie erreicht 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 11,36 USD
- iA Financial Corporation verstärkt Verwaltungsrat mit zwei Branchenexperten
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF:CA) Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Transcript
- SLF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF:CA) Presents At 2025 Scotiabank Financials Summit Transcript
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Brighthouse Financial Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Reinsurance Group Stock Plunges 11.1% YTD: How Should You Play?
- Why Sun Life (SLF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Sun Life (SLF) Loses 9.4% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- SLF Rallies 18% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Sun Life Financial: Sell-Off Creates Attractive Entry Point (NYSE:SLF)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.01%
- Earnings call transcript: Sun Life Financial Q2 2025 exceeds EPS expectations, stock dips
- Sun Life shares fall as Medicaid uncertainty prompts US dental forecast revision
- Sun Life Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Sun Life Q2 2025 presentation slides: Modest growth amid mixed segment performance
- Sun Life (SLF) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Manulife shares fall after earnings miss due to US weakness
- MFC vs. SLF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Primerica (PRI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tagesspanne
59.20 60.20
Jahresspanne
52.44 66.81
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 59.46
- Eröffnung
- 59.20
- Bid
- 60.09
- Ask
- 60.39
- Tief
- 59.20
- Hoch
- 60.20
- Volumen
- 246
- Tagesänderung
- 1.06%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.84%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 5.24%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.64%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K