SLF: Sun Life Financial Inc

60.09 USD 0.63 (1.06%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SLF hat sich für heute um 1.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.20 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sun Life Financial Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
59.20 60.20
Jahresspanne
52.44 66.81
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
59.46
Eröffnung
59.20
Bid
60.09
Ask
60.39
Tief
59.20
Hoch
60.20
Volumen
246
Tagesänderung
1.06%
Monatsänderung
3.84%
6-Monatsänderung
5.24%
Jahresänderung
3.64%
