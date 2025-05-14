Moedas / SKYX
SKYX: SKYX Platforms Corp
1.30 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SKYX para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.27 e o mais alto foi 1.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SKYX Platforms Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SKYX Notícias
- SKYX Platforms na IAccess Alpha: inovações e perspectivas de crescimento
- SKYX Platforms at IAccess Alpha: Innovations and Growth Prospects
- SKYX Successfully Demonstrates Smart Technologies During Marriott Renovation, Expands Market Penetration in the U.S. and Canada
- SKYX showcases tech solutions during Marriott hotel renovation
- SKYX Reports Record Q2 Revenues, Propels Market Reach in U.S. and Canada
- SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: SKYX Platforms Q2 2025 sees steady revenue growth
- SKYX Platforms earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- SKYX reports sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth
- Skyx Platforms elects board and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- SKYX and Parrot Uncle Partner to Launch Smart Ceiling Fan with Built-In Heater
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- SKYX Platforms receives 8 new patents across global markets
- SKYX to Join Russell 2000 as Miami Smart City Project Deploys 500K+ Smart Units
- SKYX Provides Corporate Update, Including its Official Addition to the Russell 2000 on June 27, 2025, and its Expected Deployment of 500,000 Units of its Advanced Smart Home Plug & Play Technologi
- SKYX Platforms at IAccess Alpha: Revolutionizing Home Safety and Intelligence
- SKYX Plans Q3 Launch of Smart Heater-Fan to Meet Rising Demand and Support 2025 Objectives
- PRISM MarketView Features SKYX Platforms Corp. Following Major Miami Project Win and Russell Index Inclusion
- SKYX Platforms set to join Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes
- SKYX Technologies to Equip $3 Billion Miami Smart City Project with Over 500,000 Plug & Play Smart Home Units
- SKYX Collaborates with a $3 Billion Mix-Use Urban, Smart Home City Project in the Heart of Miami to Supply its Advanced Plug & Play Smart Home Platform Technologies for the Entire Smart City Project
- Miami set to welcome massive smart home mixed-use development
- EXCLUSIVE: SKYX Secures Deal To Wire 5,700 Smart Homes In Miami's Smart Home Project - Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH)
- SKYX Reports Record First Quarter 2025 of $20.1 Million Compared to $18.9 Million for First Quarter 2024 as it Continues to Grow its Market Penetration of its Advanced and Smart Platform Products in t
Faixa diária
1.27 1.34
Faixa anual
0.80 2.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.30
- Open
- 1.31
- Bid
- 1.30
- Ask
- 1.60
- Low
- 1.27
- High
- 1.34
- Volume
- 683
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.11%
- Mudança anual
- 56.63%
