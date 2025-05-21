Divisas / SKYX
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SKYX: SKYX Platforms Corp
1.30 USD 0.04 (3.17%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SKYX de hoy ha cambiado un 3.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.24, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.34.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SKYX Platforms Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKYX News
- SKYX Platforms en IAccess Alpha: Innovaciones y perspectivas de crecimiento
- SKYX Platforms en IAccess Alpha: Innovaciones y perspectivas de crecimiento
- SKYX Platforms at IAccess Alpha: Innovations and Growth Prospects
- SKYX Successfully Demonstrates Smart Technologies During Marriott Renovation, Expands Market Penetration in the U.S. and Canada
- SKYX showcases tech solutions during Marriott hotel renovation
- SKYX Reports Record Q2 Revenues, Propels Market Reach in U.S. and Canada
- SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: SKYX Platforms Q2 2025 sees steady revenue growth
- SKYX Platforms earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- SKYX reports sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth
- Skyx Platforms elects board and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- SKYX and Parrot Uncle Partner to Launch Smart Ceiling Fan with Built-In Heater
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- SKYX Platforms receives 8 new patents across global markets
- SKYX to Join Russell 2000 as Miami Smart City Project Deploys 500K+ Smart Units
- SKYX Provides Corporate Update, Including its Official Addition to the Russell 2000 on June 27, 2025, and its Expected Deployment of 500,000 Units of its Advanced Smart Home Plug & Play Technologi
- SKYX Platforms at IAccess Alpha: Revolutionizing Home Safety and Intelligence
- SKYX Plans Q3 Launch of Smart Heater-Fan to Meet Rising Demand and Support 2025 Objectives
- PRISM MarketView Features SKYX Platforms Corp. Following Major Miami Project Win and Russell Index Inclusion
- SKYX Platforms set to join Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes
- SKYX Technologies to Equip $3 Billion Miami Smart City Project with Over 500,000 Plug & Play Smart Home Units
- SKYX Collaborates with a $3 Billion Mix-Use Urban, Smart Home City Project in the Heart of Miami to Supply its Advanced Plug & Play Smart Home Platform Technologies for the Entire Smart City Project
- Miami set to welcome massive smart home mixed-use development
- EXCLUSIVE: SKYX Secures Deal To Wire 5,700 Smart Homes In Miami's Smart Home Project - Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH)
Rango diario
1.24 1.34
Rango anual
0.80 2.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.26
- Open
- 1.27
- Bid
- 1.30
- Ask
- 1.60
- Low
- 1.24
- High
- 1.34
- Volumen
- 569
- Cambio diario
- 3.17%
- Cambio mensual
- 16.07%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.11%
- Cambio anual
- 56.63%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B