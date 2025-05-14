通貨 / SKYX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SKYX: SKYX Platforms Corp
1.30 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SKYXの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.27の安値と1.34の高値で取引されました。
SKYX Platforms Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKYX News
- SKYXプラットフォームズ、IAccess Alphaで革新と成長見通しを発表
- SKYX Platforms at IAccess Alpha: Innovations and Growth Prospects
- SKYX Successfully Demonstrates Smart Technologies During Marriott Renovation, Expands Market Penetration in the U.S. and Canada
- SKYX showcases tech solutions during Marriott hotel renovation
- SKYX Reports Record Q2 Revenues, Propels Market Reach in U.S. and Canada
- SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: SKYX Platforms Q2 2025 sees steady revenue growth
- SKYX Platforms earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- SKYX reports sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth
- Skyx Platforms elects board and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- SKYX and Parrot Uncle Partner to Launch Smart Ceiling Fan with Built-In Heater
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- SKYX Platforms receives 8 new patents across global markets
- SKYX to Join Russell 2000 as Miami Smart City Project Deploys 500K+ Smart Units
- SKYX Provides Corporate Update, Including its Official Addition to the Russell 2000 on June 27, 2025, and its Expected Deployment of 500,000 Units of its Advanced Smart Home Plug & Play Technologi
- SKYX Platforms at IAccess Alpha: Revolutionizing Home Safety and Intelligence
- SKYX Plans Q3 Launch of Smart Heater-Fan to Meet Rising Demand and Support 2025 Objectives
- PRISM MarketView Features SKYX Platforms Corp. Following Major Miami Project Win and Russell Index Inclusion
- SKYX Platforms set to join Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes
- SKYX Technologies to Equip $3 Billion Miami Smart City Project with Over 500,000 Plug & Play Smart Home Units
- SKYX Collaborates with a $3 Billion Mix-Use Urban, Smart Home City Project in the Heart of Miami to Supply its Advanced Plug & Play Smart Home Platform Technologies for the Entire Smart City Project
- Miami set to welcome massive smart home mixed-use development
- EXCLUSIVE: SKYX Secures Deal To Wire 5,700 Smart Homes In Miami's Smart Home Project - Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH)
- SKYX Reports Record First Quarter 2025 of $20.1 Million Compared to $18.9 Million for First Quarter 2024 as it Continues to Grow its Market Penetration of its Advanced and Smart Platform Products in t
1日のレンジ
1.27 1.34
1年のレンジ
0.80 2.14
- 以前の終値
- 1.30
- 始値
- 1.31
- 買値
- 1.30
- 買値
- 1.60
- 安値
- 1.27
- 高値
- 1.34
- 出来高
- 810
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.11%
- 1年の変化
- 56.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K