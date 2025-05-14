KurseKategorien
Währungen / SKYX
SKYX: SKYX Platforms Corp

1.28 USD 0.02 (1.54%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SKYX hat sich für heute um -1.54% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.32 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SKYX Platforms Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
1.28 1.32
Jahresspanne
0.80 2.14
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.30
Eröffnung
1.30
Bid
1.28
Ask
1.58
Tief
1.28
Hoch
1.32
Volumen
90
Tagesänderung
-1.54%
Monatsänderung
14.29%
6-Monatsänderung
9.40%
Jahresänderung
54.22%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K