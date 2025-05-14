Valute / SKYX
SKYX: SKYX Platforms Corp
1.30 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SKYX ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.26 e ad un massimo di 1.32.
Segui le dinamiche di SKYX Platforms Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.26 1.32
Intervallo Annuale
0.80 2.14
- 1.30
- 1.30
- 1.30
- 1.60
- 1.26
- 1.32
- 391
- 0.00%
- 16.07%
- 11.11%
- 56.63%
21 settembre, domenica