Moedas / SITC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SITC: SITE Centers Corp
8.85 USD 0.19 (2.19%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SITC para hoje mudou para 2.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.70 e o mais alto foi 8.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SITE Centers Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SITC Notícias
- Micron stock rises as UBS reiterates Buy rating on improved outlook
- Site Centers (SITC) Q2 Revenue Drops 64%
- Ariston Q2 2025 presentation: Organic growth accelerates in Europe amid strategic expansion
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on SITE Centers stock
- Slate Grocery REIT: A Defensive 8% Yield With Caveats (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Stifel reiterates buy rating on Micron stock ahead of earnings report
- SITE Centers Announces Two Closings and Special Common Distribution
- ubs raises micron technology stock price target to $120 from $92
- JPMorgan positive on Micron Technology post-conference
- Northrop Grumman Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Halliburton And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), Five Point Hldgs (NYSE:FPH)
- Why Calix Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Short Interest Down For U.S. REITs In March, Up For Advertising REITs
- Dividend Power Dogs: 5 Ideal Safe Buys In April
- SITE Centers: Cost Control Key After Curbline Properties Spin-Off (NYSE:SITC)
- 68 Graham All-Star Value Dogs (GASV): Of 18 “Safer”, Buy Any Of 14 Ideal February Choices
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC), Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)
- REIT Replay: REIT Share Prices Tick Up During Week Ended Feb. 21
Faixa diária
8.70 8.87
Faixa anual
8.60 18.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.66
- Open
- 8.72
- Bid
- 8.85
- Ask
- 9.15
- Low
- 8.70
- High
- 8.87
- Volume
- 537
- Mudança diária
- 2.19%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -30.26%
- Mudança anual
- -50.89%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh