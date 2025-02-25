货币 / SITC
SITC: SITE Centers Corp
8.66 USD 0.04 (0.46%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SITC汇率已更改-0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点8.60和高点8.82进行交易。
关注SITE Centers Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SITC新闻
- Micron stock rises as UBS reiterates Buy rating on improved outlook
- Site Centers (SITC) Q2 Revenue Drops 64%
- Ariston Q2 2025 presentation: Organic growth accelerates in Europe amid strategic expansion
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on SITE Centers stock
- Slate Grocery REIT: A Defensive 8% Yield With Caveats (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Stifel reiterates buy rating on Micron stock ahead of earnings report
- SITE Centers Announces Two Closings and Special Common Distribution
- ubs raises micron technology stock price target to $120 from $92
- JPMorgan positive on Micron Technology post-conference
- Northrop Grumman Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Halliburton And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), Five Point Hldgs (NYSE:FPH)
- Why Calix Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Short Interest Down For U.S. REITs In March, Up For Advertising REITs
- Dividend Power Dogs: 5 Ideal Safe Buys In April
- SITE Centers: Cost Control Key After Curbline Properties Spin-Off (NYSE:SITC)
- 68 Graham All-Star Value Dogs (GASV): Of 18 “Safer”, Buy Any Of 14 Ideal February Choices
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC), Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)
- REIT Replay: REIT Share Prices Tick Up During Week Ended Feb. 21
日范围
8.60 8.82
年范围
8.60 18.14
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.70
- 开盘价
- 8.78
- 卖价
- 8.66
- 买价
- 8.96
- 最低价
- 8.60
- 最高价
- 8.82
- 交易量
- 1.132 K
- 日变化
- -0.46%
- 月变化
- -3.35%
- 6个月变化
- -31.76%
- 年变化
- -51.94%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值