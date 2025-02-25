通貨 / SITC
SITC: SITE Centers Corp
8.92 USD 0.26 (3.00%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SITCの今日の為替レートは、3.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.70の安値と8.92の高値で取引されました。
SITE Centers Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SITC News
1日のレンジ
8.70 8.92
1年のレンジ
8.60 18.14
- 以前の終値
- 8.66
- 始値
- 8.72
- 買値
- 8.92
- 買値
- 9.22
- 安値
- 8.70
- 高値
- 8.92
- 出来高
- 1.176 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -29.71%
- 1年の変化
- -50.50%
