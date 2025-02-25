クォートセクション
通貨 / SITC
株に戻る

SITC: SITE Centers Corp

8.92 USD 0.26 (3.00%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SITCの今日の為替レートは、3.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.70の安値と8.92の高値で取引されました。

SITE Centers Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SITC News

1日のレンジ
8.70 8.92
1年のレンジ
8.60 18.14
以前の終値
8.66
始値
8.72
買値
8.92
買値
9.22
安値
8.70
高値
8.92
出来高
1.176 K
1日の変化
3.00%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.45%
6ヶ月の変化
-29.71%
1年の変化
-50.50%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K