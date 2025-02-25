Divisas / SITC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SITC: SITE Centers Corp
8.66 USD 0.04 (0.46%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SITC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.46%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SITE Centers Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SITC News
- Micron stock rises as UBS reiterates Buy rating on improved outlook
- Site Centers (SITC) Q2 Revenue Drops 64%
- Ariston Q2 2025 presentation: Organic growth accelerates in Europe amid strategic expansion
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on SITE Centers stock
- Slate Grocery REIT: A Defensive 8% Yield With Caveats (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Stifel reiterates buy rating on Micron stock ahead of earnings report
- SITE Centers Announces Two Closings and Special Common Distribution
- ubs raises micron technology stock price target to $120 from $92
- JPMorgan positive on Micron Technology post-conference
- Northrop Grumman Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Halliburton And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), Five Point Hldgs (NYSE:FPH)
- Why Calix Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Short Interest Down For U.S. REITs In March, Up For Advertising REITs
- Dividend Power Dogs: 5 Ideal Safe Buys In April
- SITE Centers: Cost Control Key After Curbline Properties Spin-Off (NYSE:SITC)
- 68 Graham All-Star Value Dogs (GASV): Of 18 “Safer”, Buy Any Of 14 Ideal February Choices
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC), Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)
- REIT Replay: REIT Share Prices Tick Up During Week Ended Feb. 21
Rango diario
8.60 8.82
Rango anual
8.60 18.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.70
- Open
- 8.78
- Bid
- 8.66
- Ask
- 8.96
- Low
- 8.60
- High
- 8.82
- Volumen
- 1.435 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.46%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -31.76%
- Cambio anual
- -51.94%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B