Moedas / SEMR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SEMR: SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A
7.50 USD 0.13 (1.76%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SEMR para hoje mudou para 1.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.44 e o mais alto foi 7.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEMR Notícias
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR): A Bull Case Theory
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology 2025 Transcript
- Semrush at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Enterprise Growth
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 42% downside in Semrush
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Semrush on soft outlook and weak low-end demand
- Morgan Stanley downgrades SEMrush stock rating on growth concerns
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SEMR)
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SEMrush stock price target lowered to $12 by Needham on revenue guidance cut
- SEMrush stock price target lowered to $12 by KeyBanc on ARR miss
- Semrush Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $7.76
- Inspire Medical Systems, Ichor Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: Palantir, Hims & Hers, Vertex Pharma and more
- Semrush shares tumble 16% as guidance disappoints
- Semrush Holdings earnings missed by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- SEMrush (SEMR) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Semrush Stock: Poised Rebound Amid Leadership Transition Strong Value Appeal (NYSE:SEMR)
- Semrush: Enterprise Pivot Is Showing Strong Potential (NYSE:SEMR)
- Waystar, OneStream, Vertex Among Analyst Favorites As Solid Guidance Fuel Bullish Outlook - Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)
- Semrush at JPMorgan Conference: AI and Enterprise Growth in Focus
- Arm Holdings, Fluence Energy, Semrush And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Consensus Cloud Solns (NASDAQ:CCSI), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)
Faixa diária
7.44 7.61
Faixa anual
7.28 18.74
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.37
- Open
- 7.50
- Bid
- 7.50
- Ask
- 7.80
- Low
- 7.44
- High
- 7.61
- Volume
- 585
- Mudança diária
- 1.76%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -19.01%
- Mudança anual
- -52.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh