Valute / SEMR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SEMR: SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A
7.32 USD 0.21 (2.79%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SEMR ha avuto una variazione del -2.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.31 e ad un massimo di 7.63.
Segui le dinamiche di SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEMR News
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR): A Bull Case Theory
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology 2025 Transcript
- Semrush at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Enterprise Growth
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 42% downside in Semrush
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Semrush on soft outlook and weak low-end demand
- Morgan Stanley downgrades SEMrush stock rating on growth concerns
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SEMR)
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SEMrush stock price target lowered to $12 by Needham on revenue guidance cut
- SEMrush stock price target lowered to $12 by KeyBanc on ARR miss
- Semrush Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $7.76
- Inspire Medical Systems, Ichor Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: Palantir, Hims & Hers, Vertex Pharma and more
- Semrush shares tumble 16% as guidance disappoints
- Semrush Holdings earnings missed by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- SEMrush (SEMR) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Semrush Stock: Poised Rebound Amid Leadership Transition Strong Value Appeal (NYSE:SEMR)
- Semrush: Enterprise Pivot Is Showing Strong Potential (NYSE:SEMR)
- Waystar, OneStream, Vertex Among Analyst Favorites As Solid Guidance Fuel Bullish Outlook - Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)
- Semrush at JPMorgan Conference: AI and Enterprise Growth in Focus
- Arm Holdings, Fluence Energy, Semrush And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Consensus Cloud Solns (NASDAQ:CCSI), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.31 7.63
Intervallo Annuale
7.28 18.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.53
- Apertura
- 7.63
- Bid
- 7.32
- Ask
- 7.62
- Minimo
- 7.31
- Massimo
- 7.63
- Volume
- 786
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- -53.44%
20 settembre, sabato