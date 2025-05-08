Währungen / SEMR
SEMR: SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A
7.53 USD 0.16 (2.17%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SEMR hat sich für heute um 2.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.61 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
7.43 7.61
Jahresspanne
7.28 18.74
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.37
- Eröffnung
- 7.50
- Bid
- 7.53
- Ask
- 7.83
- Tief
- 7.43
- Hoch
- 7.61
- Volumen
- 1.389 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.17%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.71%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -18.68%
- Jahresänderung
- -52.10%
