货币 / SEMR
SEMR: SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A
7.49 USD 0.10 (1.35%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SEMR汇率已更改1.35%。当日，交易品种以低点7.39和高点7.57进行交易。
关注SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SEMR新闻
日范围
7.39 7.57
年范围
7.28 18.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.39
- 开盘价
- 7.48
- 卖价
- 7.49
- 买价
- 7.79
- 最低价
- 7.39
- 最高价
- 7.57
- 交易量
- 428
- 日变化
- 1.35%
- 月变化
- -3.23%
- 6个月变化
- -19.11%
- 年变化
- -52.35%
