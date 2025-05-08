通貨 / SEMR
SEMR: SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A
7.53 USD 0.16 (2.17%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SEMRの今日の為替レートは、2.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.43の安値と7.61の高値で取引されました。
SEMrush Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEMR News
1日のレンジ
7.43 7.61
1年のレンジ
7.28 18.74
- 以前の終値
- 7.37
- 始値
- 7.50
- 買値
- 7.53
- 買値
- 7.83
- 安値
- 7.43
- 高値
- 7.61
- 出来高
- 1.389 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -18.68%
- 1年の変化
- -52.10%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K