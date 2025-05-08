クォートセクション
通貨 / SEMR
SEMR: SEMrush Holdings Inc Class A

7.53 USD 0.16 (2.17%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SEMRの今日の為替レートは、2.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.43の安値と7.61の高値で取引されました。

SEMrush Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.43 7.61
1年のレンジ
7.28 18.74
以前の終値
7.37
始値
7.50
買値
7.53
買値
7.83
安値
7.43
高値
7.61
出来高
1.389 K
1日の変化
2.17%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.71%
6ヶ月の変化
-18.68%
1年の変化
-52.10%
