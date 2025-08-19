Moedas / SEDG
SEDG: SolarEdge Technologies Inc
33.58 USD 0.53 (1.55%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SEDG para hoje mudou para -1.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.93 e o mais alto foi 34.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SolarEdge Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SEDG Notícias
- SolarEdge começa a exportar tecnologia solar fabricada nos EUA para a Austrália
- SolarEdge begins exporting U.S.-made solar tech to Australia
- Peeking Into Solar ETFs Amid Trump Administration
- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Trump Offers New Dawn For Solar Stocks. This Is The Next Growth Driver.
- ENPH Starts US Pre-Orders for IQ9 Commercial Microinverters With GaN
- China’s solar sector recovery lifts U.S. solar stocks
- FSLR Outperforms Market Over the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?
- TD Cowen lowers SMA Solar Technology stock price target on weak demand
- Solaredge Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 34.49 USD
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SolarEdge Technologies, Nextracker, Sunrun, Array Technologies and Shoals Technologies
- Can Solar Power the AI Boom? Top Stocks to Watch
- ENPH or SEDG: Which Stock Shines Brighter in the Solar Energy Market?
- Tesla Rises, Dr Pepper Tumbles Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Trump Tightens The Screws On This Clean Energy Giant, But Solar Stocks Shines Bright
- SolarEdge: Turnaround Is Gaining Traction But Uncertainties Remain - Hold (NASDAQ:SEDG)
- Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: SolarEdge Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast, stock falls
- First Solar, Sunrun Lead Solar Stock Fall After Trump Slams Clean Energy
- TotalEnergies Boosts Clean Energy Goals With Solarized Vietnam Plant
- Trump reiterates criticism of renewable energy
- Clean Energy ETFs Hit a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Top solar stocks according to WarrenAI
Faixa diária
32.93 34.60
Faixa anual
10.24 35.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.11
- Open
- 34.44
- Bid
- 33.58
- Ask
- 33.88
- Low
- 32.93
- High
- 34.60
- Volume
- 3.017 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 105.26%
- Mudança anual
- 46.51%
