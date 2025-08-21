Valute / SEDG
SEDG: SolarEdge Technologies Inc
35.45 USD 0.74 (2.13%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SEDG ha avuto una variazione del 2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.88 e ad un massimo di 36.58.
Segui le dinamiche di SolarEdge Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.88 36.58
Intervallo Annuale
10.24 36.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.71
- Apertura
- 34.65
- Bid
- 35.45
- Ask
- 35.75
- Minimo
- 33.88
- Massimo
- 36.58
- Volume
- 10.958 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 116.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 54.67%
20 settembre, sabato