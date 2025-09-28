CotaçõesSeções
SCE-PM: SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities

23.73 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SCE-PM para hoje mudou para 0.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.60 e o mais alto foi 23.73.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is SCE-PM stock price today?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) stock is priced at 23.73 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 54.

Does SCE-PM stock pay dividends?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities is currently valued at 23.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.72% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PM stock?

You can buy SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) shares at the current price of 23.73. Orders are usually placed near 23.73 or 24.03, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PM stock?

Investing in SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 24.05 and current price 23.73. Many compare 2.06% and 3.72% before placing orders at 23.73 or 24.03.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) in the past year was 24.05. Within 22.04 - 24.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 23.73 and 22.04 - 24.05 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PM stock split?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and 3.72% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
23.60 23.73
Faixa anual
22.04 24.05
Fechamento anterior
23.69
Open
23.66
Bid
23.73
Ask
24.03
Low
23.60
High
23.73
Volume
54
Mudança diária
0.17%
Mudança mensal
2.06%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.72%
Mudança anual
3.72%
