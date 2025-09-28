- Visão do mercado
SCE-PM: SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities
A taxa do SCE-PM para hoje mudou para 0.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.60 e o mais alto foi 23.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Perguntas frequentes
What is SCE-PM stock price today?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) stock is priced at 23.73 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 54.
Does SCE-PM stock pay dividends?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities is currently valued at 23.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.72% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PM stock?
You can buy SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) shares at the current price of 23.73. Orders are usually placed near 23.73 or 24.03, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PM stock?
Investing in SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 24.05 and current price 23.73. Many compare 2.06% and 3.72% before placing orders at 23.73 or 24.03.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) in the past year was 24.05. Within 22.04 - 24.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 23.73 and 22.04 - 24.05 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PM stock split?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and 3.72% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 23.69
- Open
- 23.66
- Bid
- 23.73
- Ask
- 24.03
- Low
- 23.60
- High
- 23.73
- Volume
- 54
- Mudança diária
- 0.17%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.72%
- Mudança anual
- 3.72%