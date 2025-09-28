- 概要
SCE-PM: SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities
SCE-PMの今日の為替レートは、0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.60の安値と23.73の高値で取引されました。
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securitiesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is SCE-PM stock price today?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) stock is priced at 23.73 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 54.
Does SCE-PM stock pay dividends?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities is currently valued at 23.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.72% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PM stock?
You can buy SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) shares at the current price of 23.73. Orders are usually placed near 23.73 or 24.03, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PM stock?
Investing in SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 24.05 and current price 23.73. Many compare 2.06% and 3.72% before placing orders at 23.73 or 24.03.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) in the past year was 24.05. Within 22.04 - 24.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 23.73 and 22.04 - 24.05 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PM stock split?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and 3.72% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 23.69
- 始値
- 23.66
- 買値
- 23.73
- 買値
- 24.03
- 安値
- 23.60
- 高値
- 23.73
- 出来高
- 54
- 1日の変化
- 0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.72%
- 1年の変化
- 3.72%