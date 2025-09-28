クォートセクション
SCE-PM: SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities

23.73 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCE-PMの今日の為替レートは、0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.60の安値と23.73の高値で取引されました。

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securitiesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is SCE-PM stock price today?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) stock is priced at 23.73 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 54.

Does SCE-PM stock pay dividends?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities is currently valued at 23.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.72% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PM stock?

You can buy SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) shares at the current price of 23.73. Orders are usually placed near 23.73 or 24.03, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PM stock?

Investing in SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 24.05 and current price 23.73. Many compare 2.06% and 3.72% before placing orders at 23.73 or 24.03.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) in the past year was 24.05. Within 22.04 - 24.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 23.73 and 22.04 - 24.05 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PM stock split?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and 3.72% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
23.60 23.73
1年のレンジ
22.04 24.05
以前の終値
23.69
始値
23.66
買値
23.73
買値
24.03
安値
23.60
高値
23.73
出来高
54
1日の変化
0.17%
1ヶ月の変化
2.06%
6ヶ月の変化
3.72%
1年の変化
3.72%
28 9月, 日曜日