SCE-PM: SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities

23.73 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SCE-PM 환율이 오늘 0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.60이고 고가는 23.73이었습니다.

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SCE-PM stock price today?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) stock is priced at 23.73 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 54.

Does SCE-PM stock pay dividends?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities is currently valued at 23.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.72% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PM stock?

You can buy SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) shares at the current price of 23.73. Orders are usually placed near 23.73 or 24.03, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PM stock?

Investing in SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 24.05 and current price 23.73. Many compare 2.06% and 3.72% before placing orders at 23.73 or 24.03.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) in the past year was 24.05. Within 22.04 - 24.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 23.73 and 22.04 - 24.05 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PM stock split?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and 3.72% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.60 23.73
년간 변동
22.04 24.05
이전 종가
23.69
시가
23.66
Bid
23.73
Ask
24.03
저가
23.60
고가
23.73
볼륨
54
일일 변동
0.17%
월 변동
2.06%
6개월 변동
3.72%
년간 변동율
3.72%
