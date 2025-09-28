- 개요
SCE-PM: SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities
SCE-PM 환율이 오늘 0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.60이고 고가는 23.73이었습니다.
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SCE-PM stock price today?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) stock is priced at 23.73 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 54.
Does SCE-PM stock pay dividends?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities is currently valued at 23.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.72% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PM stock?
You can buy SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) shares at the current price of 23.73. Orders are usually placed near 23.73 or 24.03, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PM stock?
Investing in SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 24.05 and current price 23.73. Many compare 2.06% and 3.72% before placing orders at 23.73 or 24.03.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) in the past year was 24.05. Within 22.04 - 24.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 23.73 and 22.04 - 24.05 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PM stock split?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and 3.72% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.69
- 시가
- 23.66
- Bid
- 23.73
- Ask
- 24.03
- 저가
- 23.60
- 고가
- 23.73
- 볼륨
- 54
- 일일 변동
- 0.17%
- 월 변동
- 2.06%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.72%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.72%