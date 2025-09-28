- Aperçu
SCE-PM: SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities
Le taux de change de SCE-PM a changé de 0.17% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 23.60 et à un maximum de 23.73.
Suivez la dynamique SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Foire Aux Questions
What is SCE-PM stock price today?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) stock is priced at 23.73 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 54.
Does SCE-PM stock pay dividends?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities is currently valued at 23.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.72% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PM stock?
You can buy SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) shares at the current price of 23.73. Orders are usually placed near 23.73 or 24.03, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PM stock?
Investing in SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 24.05 and current price 23.73. Many compare 2.06% and 3.72% before placing orders at 23.73 or 24.03.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) in the past year was 24.05. Within 22.04 - 24.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 23.73 and 22.04 - 24.05 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PM stock split?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and 3.72% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 23.69
- Ouverture
- 23.66
- Bid
- 23.73
- Ask
- 24.03
- Plus Bas
- 23.60
- Plus Haut
- 23.73
- Volume
- 54
- Changement quotidien
- 0.17%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.06%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.72%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.72%