报价部分
货币 / SCE-PM
回到股票

SCE-PM: SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities

23.73 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SCE-PM汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点23.60和高点23.73进行交易。

关注SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

常见问题解答

What is SCE-PM stock price today?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) stock is priced at 23.73 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 54.

Does SCE-PM stock pay dividends?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities is currently valued at 23.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.72% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PM stock?

You can buy SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) shares at the current price of 23.73. Orders are usually placed near 23.73 or 24.03, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PM stock?

Investing in SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 24.05 and current price 23.73. Many compare 2.06% and 3.72% before placing orders at 23.73 or 24.03.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) in the past year was 24.05. Within 22.04 - 24.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 23.73 and 22.04 - 24.05 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PM stock split?

SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and 3.72% after corporate actions.

日范围
23.60 23.73
年范围
22.04 24.05
前一天收盘价
23.69
开盘价
23.66
卖价
23.73
买价
24.03
最低价
23.60
最高价
23.73
交易量
54
日变化
0.17%
月变化
2.06%
6个月变化
3.72%
年变化
3.72%
28 九月, 星期日