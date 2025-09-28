- Panoramica
SCE-PM: SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities
Il tasso di cambio SCE-PM ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.60 e ad un massimo di 23.73.
Segui le dinamiche di SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Domande Frequenti
What is SCE-PM stock price today?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) stock is priced at 23.73 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 54.
Does SCE-PM stock pay dividends?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities is currently valued at 23.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.72% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PM stock?
You can buy SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-PM) shares at the current price of 23.73. Orders are usually placed near 23.73 or 24.03, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PM stock?
Investing in SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 24.05 and current price 23.73. Many compare 2.06% and 3.72% before placing orders at 23.73 or 24.03.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) in the past year was 24.05. Within 22.04 - 24.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PM) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 23.73 and 22.04 - 24.05 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PM stock split?
SCE Trust VII 7.50% Trust Preference Securities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and 3.72% after corporate actions.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.69
- Apertura
- 23.66
- Bid
- 23.73
- Ask
- 24.03
- Minimo
- 23.60
- Massimo
- 23.73
- Volume
- 54
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.72%