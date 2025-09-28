CotaçõesSeções
SCE-PL
SCE-PL: SCE TRUST VI

17.08 USD 0.15 (0.89%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SCE-PL para hoje mudou para 0.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.93 e o mais alto foi 17.08.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SCE TRUST VI. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is SCE-PL stock price today?

SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) stock is priced at 17.08 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 30.

Does SCE-PL stock pay dividends?

SCE TRUST VI is currently valued at 17.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PL stock?

You can buy SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) shares at the current price of 17.08. Orders are usually placed near 17.08 or 17.38, while 30 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PL stock?

Investing in SCE TRUST VI involves considering the yearly range 15.54 - 17.87 and current price 17.08. Many compare 1.01% and 3.20% before placing orders at 17.08 or 17.38.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) in the past year was 17.87. Within 15.54 - 17.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) over the year was 15.54. Comparing it with the current 17.08 and 15.54 - 17.87 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PL stock split?

SCE TRUST VI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 3.20% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
16.93 17.08
Faixa anual
15.54 17.87
Fechamento anterior
16.93
Open
17.04
Bid
17.08
Ask
17.38
Low
16.93
High
17.08
Volume
30
Mudança diária
0.89%
Mudança mensal
1.01%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.20%
Mudança anual
3.20%
28 setembro, domingo