SCE-PL: SCE TRUST VI
A taxa do SCE-PL para hoje mudou para 0.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.93 e o mais alto foi 17.08.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SCE TRUST VI. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Perguntas frequentes
What is SCE-PL stock price today?
SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) stock is priced at 17.08 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 30.
Does SCE-PL stock pay dividends?
SCE TRUST VI is currently valued at 17.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PL stock?
You can buy SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) shares at the current price of 17.08. Orders are usually placed near 17.08 or 17.38, while 30 and 0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PL stock?
Investing in SCE TRUST VI involves considering the yearly range 15.54 - 17.87 and current price 17.08. Many compare 1.01% and 3.20% before placing orders at 17.08 or 17.38.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) in the past year was 17.87. Within 15.54 - 17.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) over the year was 15.54. Comparing it with the current 17.08 and 15.54 - 17.87 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PL stock split?
SCE TRUST VI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 3.20% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.93
- Open
- 17.04
- Bid
- 17.08
- Ask
- 17.38
- Low
- 16.93
- High
- 17.08
- Volume
- 30
- Mudança diária
- 0.89%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.20%
- Mudança anual
- 3.20%