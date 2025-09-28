クォートセクション
通貨 / SCE-PL
株に戻る

SCE-PL: SCE TRUST VI

17.08 USD 0.15 (0.89%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCE-PLの今日の為替レートは、0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.93の安値と17.08の高値で取引されました。

SCE TRUST VIダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

よくあるご質問

What is SCE-PL stock price today?

SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) stock is priced at 17.08 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 30.

Does SCE-PL stock pay dividends?

SCE TRUST VI is currently valued at 17.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PL stock?

You can buy SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) shares at the current price of 17.08. Orders are usually placed near 17.08 or 17.38, while 30 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PL stock?

Investing in SCE TRUST VI involves considering the yearly range 15.54 - 17.87 and current price 17.08. Many compare 1.01% and 3.20% before placing orders at 17.08 or 17.38.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) in the past year was 17.87. Within 15.54 - 17.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) over the year was 15.54. Comparing it with the current 17.08 and 15.54 - 17.87 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PL stock split?

SCE TRUST VI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 3.20% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
16.93 17.08
1年のレンジ
15.54 17.87
以前の終値
16.93
始値
17.04
買値
17.08
買値
17.38
安値
16.93
高値
17.08
出来高
30
1日の変化
0.89%
1ヶ月の変化
1.01%
6ヶ月の変化
3.20%
1年の変化
3.20%
28 9月, 日曜日