SCE-PL: SCE TRUST VI
SCE-PLの今日の為替レートは、0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.93の安値と17.08の高値で取引されました。
SCE TRUST VIダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is SCE-PL stock price today?
SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) stock is priced at 17.08 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 30.
Does SCE-PL stock pay dividends?
SCE TRUST VI is currently valued at 17.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PL stock?
You can buy SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) shares at the current price of 17.08. Orders are usually placed near 17.08 or 17.38, while 30 and 0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PL stock?
Investing in SCE TRUST VI involves considering the yearly range 15.54 - 17.87 and current price 17.08. Many compare 1.01% and 3.20% before placing orders at 17.08 or 17.38.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) in the past year was 17.87. Within 15.54 - 17.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) over the year was 15.54. Comparing it with the current 17.08 and 15.54 - 17.87 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PL stock split?
SCE TRUST VI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 3.20% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 16.93
- 始値
- 17.04
- 買値
- 17.08
- 買値
- 17.38
- 安値
- 16.93
- 高値
- 17.08
- 出来高
- 30
- 1日の変化
- 0.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.20%
- 1年の変化
- 3.20%