货币 / SCE-PL
SCE-PL: SCE TRUST VI

17.08 USD 0.15 (0.89%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SCE-PL汇率已更改0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点16.93和高点17.08进行交易。

关注SCE TRUST VI动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

常见问题解答

What is SCE-PL stock price today?

SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) stock is priced at 17.08 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 30.

Does SCE-PL stock pay dividends?

SCE TRUST VI is currently valued at 17.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PL stock?

You can buy SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) shares at the current price of 17.08. Orders are usually placed near 17.08 or 17.38, while 30 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PL stock?

Investing in SCE TRUST VI involves considering the yearly range 15.54 - 17.87 and current price 17.08. Many compare 1.01% and 3.20% before placing orders at 17.08 or 17.38.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) in the past year was 17.87. Within 15.54 - 17.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) over the year was 15.54. Comparing it with the current 17.08 and 15.54 - 17.87 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PL stock split?

SCE TRUST VI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 3.20% after corporate actions.

日范围
16.93 17.08
年范围
15.54 17.87
前一天收盘价
16.93
开盘价
17.04
卖价
17.08
买价
17.38
最低价
16.93
最高价
17.08
交易量
30
日变化
0.89%
月变化
1.01%
6个月变化
3.20%
年变化
3.20%
28 九月, 星期日