SCE-PL: SCE TRUST VI
今日SCE-PL汇率已更改0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点16.93和高点17.08进行交易。
关注SCE TRUST VI动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
What is SCE-PL stock price today?
SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) stock is priced at 17.08 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 30.
Does SCE-PL stock pay dividends?
SCE TRUST VI is currently valued at 17.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PL stock?
You can buy SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) shares at the current price of 17.08. Orders are usually placed near 17.08 or 17.38, while 30 and 0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PL stock?
Investing in SCE TRUST VI involves considering the yearly range 15.54 - 17.87 and current price 17.08. Many compare 1.01% and 3.20% before placing orders at 17.08 or 17.38.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) in the past year was 17.87. Within 15.54 - 17.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) over the year was 15.54. Comparing it with the current 17.08 and 15.54 - 17.87 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PL stock split?
SCE TRUST VI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 3.20% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.93
- 开盘价
- 17.04
- 卖价
- 17.08
- 买价
- 17.38
- 最低价
- 16.93
- 最高价
- 17.08
- 交易量
- 30
- 日变化
- 0.89%
- 月变化
- 1.01%
- 6个月变化
- 3.20%
- 年变化
- 3.20%