- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SCE-PL: SCE TRUST VI
SCE-PL 환율이 오늘 0.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.93이고 고가는 17.08이었습니다.
SCE TRUST VI 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is SCE-PL stock price today?
SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) stock is priced at 17.08 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 30.
Does SCE-PL stock pay dividends?
SCE TRUST VI is currently valued at 17.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PL stock?
You can buy SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) shares at the current price of 17.08. Orders are usually placed near 17.08 or 17.38, while 30 and 0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PL stock?
Investing in SCE TRUST VI involves considering the yearly range 15.54 - 17.87 and current price 17.08. Many compare 1.01% and 3.20% before placing orders at 17.08 or 17.38.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) in the past year was 17.87. Within 15.54 - 17.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) over the year was 15.54. Comparing it with the current 17.08 and 15.54 - 17.87 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PL stock split?
SCE TRUST VI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 3.20% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 16.93
- 시가
- 17.04
- Bid
- 17.08
- Ask
- 17.38
- 저가
- 16.93
- 고가
- 17.08
- 볼륨
- 30
- 일일 변동
- 0.89%
- 월 변동
- 1.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.20%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.20%