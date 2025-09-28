- Panorámica
SCE-PL: SCE TRUST VI
El tipo de cambio de SCE-PL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.89%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.93, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.08.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SCE TRUST VI. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Preguntas frecuentes
What is SCE-PL stock price today?
SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) stock is priced at 17.08 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 30.
Does SCE-PL stock pay dividends?
SCE TRUST VI is currently valued at 17.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PL stock?
You can buy SCE TRUST VI (SCE-PL) shares at the current price of 17.08. Orders are usually placed near 17.08 or 17.38, while 30 and 0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PL stock?
Investing in SCE TRUST VI involves considering the yearly range 15.54 - 17.87 and current price 17.08. Many compare 1.01% and 3.20% before placing orders at 17.08 or 17.38.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) in the past year was 17.87. Within 15.54 - 17.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PL) over the year was 15.54. Comparing it with the current 17.08 and 15.54 - 17.87 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PL stock split?
SCE TRUST VI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 3.20% after corporate actions.
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.93
- Open
- 17.04
- Bid
- 17.08
- Ask
- 17.38
- Low
- 16.93
- High
- 17.08
- Volumen
- 30
- Cambio diario
- 0.89%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.01%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.20%
- Cambio anual
- 3.20%