RRGB: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
6.68 USD 0.12 (1.76%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RRGB para hoje mudou para -1.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.61 e o mais alto foi 6.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
6.61 6.94
Faixa anual
2.50 7.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.80
- Open
- 6.87
- Bid
- 6.68
- Ask
- 6.98
- Low
- 6.61
- High
- 6.94
- Volume
- 375
- Mudança diária
- -1.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 87.11%
- Mudança anual
- 49.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh