货币 / RRGB
RRGB: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
6.82 USD 0.01 (0.15%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RRGB汇率已更改0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点6.69和高点7.01进行交易。
关注Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RRGB新闻
- Red Robin appoints Humera Kassem as new chief people officer
- Why Is Red Robin (RRGB) Up 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 62.07% Upside in Red Robin (RRGB): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Red Robin (RRGB) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Asymmetric Returns Expected To Persist If Recovery Holds (RRGB)
- Does Red Robin Have the Recipe for Sustainable EBITDA Growth?
- Is Potbelly (PBPB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Red Robin’s Q2 2025 results show mixed signals
- Red Robin (RRGB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings beat by $0.39, revenue topped estimates
- Red Robin shares slip despite earnings beat as revenue declines
- Red Robin Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: A Speculative Buy Facing Q2 Headwinds On The Road To Comeback
- BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Red Robin launches $9.99 burger combo meal nationwide
- Red Robin stock outlook unchanged as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating
- Dine Brands: A Classic Debt Vs. Value Battle (NYSE:DIN)
日范围
6.69 7.01
年范围
2.50 7.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.81
- 开盘价
- 6.69
- 卖价
- 6.82
- 买价
- 7.12
- 最低价
- 6.69
- 最高价
- 7.01
- 交易量
- 355
- 日变化
- 0.15%
- 月变化
- 7.06%
- 6个月变化
- 91.04%
- 年变化
- 52.91%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值