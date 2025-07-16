Valute / RRGB
RRGB: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
6.54 USD 0.06 (0.91%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RRGB ha avuto una variazione del -0.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.50 e ad un massimo di 6.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.50 6.66
Intervallo Annuale
2.50 7.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.60
- Apertura
- 6.60
- Bid
- 6.54
- Ask
- 6.84
- Minimo
- 6.50
- Massimo
- 6.66
- Volume
- 696
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 83.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.64%
21 settembre, domenica