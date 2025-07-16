QuotazioniSezioni
RRGB: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

6.54 USD 0.06 (0.91%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RRGB ha avuto una variazione del -0.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.50 e ad un massimo di 6.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

RRGB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.50 6.66
Intervallo Annuale
2.50 7.88
Chiusura Precedente
6.60
Apertura
6.60
Bid
6.54
Ask
6.84
Minimo
6.50
Massimo
6.66
Volume
696
Variazione giornaliera
-0.91%
Variazione Mensile
2.67%
Variazione Semestrale
83.19%
Variazione Annuale
46.64%
21 settembre, domenica