Currencies / RRGB
RRGB: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
6.81 USD 0.05 (0.74%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RRGB exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.60 and at a high of 6.86.
Follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RRGB News
- Red Robin appoints Humera Kassem as new chief people officer
- Why Is Red Robin (RRGB) Up 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 62.07% Upside in Red Robin (RRGB): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Red Robin (RRGB) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Asymmetric Returns Expected To Persist If Recovery Holds (RRGB)
- Does Red Robin Have the Recipe for Sustainable EBITDA Growth?
- Is Potbelly (PBPB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Red Robin’s Q2 2025 results show mixed signals
- Red Robin (RRGB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings beat by $0.39, revenue topped estimates
- Red Robin shares slip despite earnings beat as revenue declines
- Red Robin Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: A Speculative Buy Facing Q2 Headwinds On The Road To Comeback
- BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Red Robin launches $9.99 burger combo meal nationwide
- Red Robin stock outlook unchanged as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating
- Dine Brands: A Classic Debt Vs. Value Battle (NYSE:DIN)
Daily Range
6.60 6.86
Year Range
2.50 7.88
- Previous Close
- 6.76
- Open
- 6.76
- Bid
- 6.81
- Ask
- 7.11
- Low
- 6.60
- High
- 6.86
- Volume
- 526
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 6.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 90.76%
- Year Change
- 52.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%