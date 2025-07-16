通貨 / RRGB
RRGB: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
6.60 USD 0.20 (2.94%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RRGBの今日の為替レートは、-2.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.60の安値と6.94の高値で取引されました。
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RRGB News
- Cracker Barrel Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down
- Red Robin appoints Humera Kassem as new chief people officer
- Why Is Red Robin (RRGB) Up 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 62.07% Upside in Red Robin (RRGB): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Red Robin (RRGB) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Asymmetric Returns Expected To Persist If Recovery Holds (RRGB)
- Does Red Robin Have the Recipe for Sustainable EBITDA Growth?
- Is Potbelly (PBPB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Red Robin’s Q2 2025 results show mixed signals
- Red Robin (RRGB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings beat by $0.39, revenue topped estimates
- Red Robin shares slip despite earnings beat as revenue declines
- Red Robin Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: A Speculative Buy Facing Q2 Headwinds On The Road To Comeback
- BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Red Robin launches $9.99 burger combo meal nationwide
- Red Robin stock outlook unchanged as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating
1日のレンジ
6.60 6.94
1年のレンジ
2.50 7.88
- 以前の終値
- 6.80
- 始値
- 6.87
- 買値
- 6.60
- 買値
- 6.90
- 安値
- 6.60
- 高値
- 6.94
- 出来高
- 647
- 1日の変化
- -2.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 84.87%
- 1年の変化
- 47.98%
