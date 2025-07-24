Moedas / ROL
ROL: Rollins Inc
56.16 USD 0.94 (1.70%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ROL para hoje mudou para 1.70%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 55.40 e o mais alto foi 56.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Rollins Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
55.40 56.41
Faixa anual
45.34 58.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 55.22
- Open
- 55.55
- Bid
- 56.16
- Ask
- 56.46
- Low
- 55.40
- High
- 56.41
- Volume
- 3.494 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.70%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.10%
- Mudança anual
- 10.18%
