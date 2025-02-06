Moedas / RM
RM: Regional Management Corp
45.31 USD 1.60 (3.66%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RM para hoje mudou para 3.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.15 e o mais alto foi 45.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Regional Management Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
RM Notícias
- Regional Management Corp. enters new $355 million credit facility, amends warehouse agreements
- Schroders reduces stake in RM plc to 11.95% of voting rights
- Regional Management (RM) Q2 EPS Up 20%
- Regional Management Corp. (RM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Regional Management Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RM)
- Earnings call transcript: Regional Management beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- Regional Management (RM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Regional Management earnings beat by $0.31, revenue topped estimates
- Regional Management Q2 2025 slides: EPS up 19.8%, portfolio growth accelerates
- Royal Mail gets new delivery targets from Ofcom, could save £425 million
- Avalon UK Limited sells entire stake in RM plc
- Harwood Capital increases stake in RM plc to 16.6%
- Lombard Odier Asset Management acquires 12% stake in RM plc
- Schroders increases stake in RM plc to over 12%
- Avalon UK Limited reduces stake in RM plc to 13.95%
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Key Trades in US Stocks
- Schroders reduces stake in RM plc to just under 12%
- Regional management sees $355,746 stock acquisition by Forager Fund
- RM plc launches digital assessment platform RM Ava
- New Student Loan Debt Could Spell Trouble For Regional Management Stock (NYSE:RM)
- RM plc CEO and associate buy company shares
- Regional Management Corp. (RM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
44.15 45.53
Faixa anual
25.41 45.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 43.71
- Open
- 44.15
- Bid
- 45.31
- Ask
- 45.61
- Low
- 44.15
- High
- 45.53
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- 3.66%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 52.10%
- Mudança anual
- 41.46%
