RM: Regional Management Corp

44.15 USD 1.31 (2.88%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RM ha avuto una variazione del -2.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.51 e ad un massimo di 45.06.

Segui le dinamiche di Regional Management Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.51 45.06
Intervallo Annuale
25.41 46.00
Chiusura Precedente
45.46
Apertura
45.06
Bid
44.15
Ask
44.45
Minimo
43.51
Massimo
45.06
Volume
91
Variazione giornaliera
-2.88%
Variazione Mensile
2.58%
Variazione Semestrale
48.20%
Variazione Annuale
37.84%
20 settembre, sabato