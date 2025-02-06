Valute / RM
RM: Regional Management Corp
44.15 USD 1.31 (2.88%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RM ha avuto una variazione del -2.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.51 e ad un massimo di 45.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Regional Management Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.51 45.06
Intervallo Annuale
25.41 46.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.46
- Apertura
- 45.06
- Bid
- 44.15
- Ask
- 44.45
- Minimo
- 43.51
- Massimo
- 45.06
- Volume
- 91
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 48.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- 37.84%
20 settembre, sabato