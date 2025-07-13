Moedas / RLJ
RLJ: RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value
7.73 USD 0.12 (1.58%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RLJ para hoje mudou para 1.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.63 e o mais alto foi 7.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
7.63 7.79
Faixa anual
6.16 10.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.61
- Open
- 7.68
- Bid
- 7.73
- Ask
- 8.03
- Low
- 7.63
- High
- 7.79
- Volume
- 808
- Mudança diária
- 1.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.77%
- Mudança anual
- -15.89%
