CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / RLJ
Voltar para Ações

RLJ: RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value

7.73 USD 0.12 (1.58%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RLJ para hoje mudou para 1.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.63 e o mais alto foi 7.79.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RLJ Notícias

Faixa diária
7.63 7.79
Faixa anual
6.16 10.84
Fechamento anterior
7.61
Open
7.68
Bid
7.73
Ask
8.03
Low
7.63
High
7.79
Volume
808
Mudança diária
1.58%
Mudança mensal
1.18%
Mudança de 6 meses
-2.77%
Mudança anual
-15.89%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh