A taxa do RLJ para hoje mudou para 1.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.63 e o mais alto foi 7.79.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.