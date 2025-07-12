货币 / RLJ
RLJ: RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value
7.72 USD 0.15 (1.98%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RLJ汇率已更改1.98%。当日，交易品种以低点7.61和高点7.78进行交易。
关注RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
7.61 7.78
年范围
6.16 10.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.57
- 开盘价
- 7.61
- 卖价
- 7.72
- 买价
- 8.02
- 最低价
- 7.61
- 最高价
- 7.78
- 交易量
- 1.128 K
- 日变化
- 1.98%
- 月变化
- 1.05%
- 6个月变化
- -2.89%
- 年变化
- -16.00%
